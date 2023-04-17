Man calls pregnant fiancée an 'a-hole' for not naming son 'Junior' after him.

Embracing family traditions can bring us closer to our relatives, or tear each other apart. So you have to decide, which traditions are worth fighting for?

When a expectant father-to-be had a disagreement with the mother-to-be, he decided not to compromise, but instead find validation from Reddit. But then he got something else, entirely...

"AITA (Am I the a-hole) for telling my fiancé my son must be named a REAL junior?"

u/SuggestionNo7429 posts:

AITA? My fiance is pregnant and when we found out its a boy we decided to make him my junior. My name starts with the letter D so his name is gonna be “D____ Junior”.

My fiance said she can agree to name him my name but doesn't want to add the Junior on the birth certificate because she hates the nickname “DJ” which my family has already started calling him.

Sounds like she has a legit reason, then.

I got mad and said in order for him to be a real junior he has to actually have junior in the name and to get over the nickname.

Is that actually true?