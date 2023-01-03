Pregnant wife won't tell husband baby's gender; is called 'spiteful' and 'immature.'

AITA for refusing to tell my husband the gender of our baby after he skipped going to the dr appointment with me?

My husband & I are expecting. This is our first baby and we're excited. Thing is he barely attends any dr appointments with me and his excuses aren't even valid.

He's willing to miss the dr appointment over soccer or a drink or board game with friends. His response is always "I'm not the one carrying the baby, why do I have to go see the dr with you?".

Last week was my final straw. He was supposed to come with me for the baby's gender reveal appointment but he chose to not come last minute because his friend invited him to fish 'n' chips meal. I was pretty livid but didn't make a fuss about it. Mom went with me instead.