Pregnant woman calls her mom to intervene after husband invites his brother to move in.

Bronwyn Isaac
Feb 16, 2023 | 12:03 PM
Ideally, when you're having relationship issues you'll be able to work it out without a third party.

But sometimes calling in a friend or family member is just what's needed to communicate firmly or settle a score.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for calling her mom when her husband refused to listen to her.

She wrote:

AITA for calling my mom when my husband refused to listen to me?

I (26f) recently moved into my first home. I am also 4 months pregnant with our first baby. The pregnancy has been very hard. I have horrible morning sickness.

It reached a really bad point where I passed out, hit my head, and my doctor admitted me to the hospital for a week. When I got home my husband allowed his brother's family to move into 2 of our 3 bedrooms.

They were evicted, but I don't know why. The room that was my office, was now a mess, with papers everywhere. The house was a complete wreck. Trash, dirty clothes, used diapers. I started to cry.

