Pregnant woman shuts down sister-in-law after being given list of 'claimed' baby names.

People are intense about baby names, and understandably so.
What you name their kid defines major aspects of their childhood identity, and also says a lot about your own taste and cultural identity. Names carry intense meanings and history, and can give a snapshot of a kid's personality before it's even fully formed.
Because of all these intense implications, people can get very possessive of the names they want for their kids. But at the end of the day, no one exclusively 'owns' a name choice.
She wrote:
I'm pregnant and my husband's single sister wants dibs on baby names? AITA?
I just had my gender reveal - we are so excited that it’s a girl! Immediately afterward, my husband (24)’s twin sister, whose a committed virgin till marriage and not dating/barely ever dated, sat me down to let me know what girl names she has “reserved” for her future children, emphasizing I can’t use any one of them.
It was quite a lengthy list and mostly family names (which I was also hoping to use)… I told her she was out of line given I am the pregnant one with the impending girl and should be able to choose the name freely. AITA?
GnomieOk4136 wrote:
Bless her deluded little heart.
No, you are NTA. She is a mess.
FlagCityDiva wrote:
NTA Nobody owns a name, especially someone who isn't even pregnant.
lionne6 wrote:
NTA. If she was asking for one or two specific names for some specific and meaningful reason, I’d be graceful and let her “reserve” them. She can’t have them all though, and especially family names that might be equally special to you and your husband as her is not okay. I think you need to talk to your husband about it and get on the same page. Is one she wants to reserve on your list too?
JTAx1995 wrote:
NTA.
Your husband's sister is way out of line. It’s one thing to ask for a single particular name, but to have an entire list is just absurd. Even at that, babies can have the same name, as it’s not that uncommon.
Clearly, OP is NTA, it sounds like her sister-in-law is being a bit over the top in this area.