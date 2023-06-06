Pregnant woman shuts down sister-in-law after being given list of 'claimed' baby names.

People are intense about baby names, and understandably so.

What you name their kid defines major aspects of their childhood identity, and also says a lot about your own taste and cultural identity. Names carry intense meanings and history, and can give a snapshot of a kid's personality before it's even fully formed.

Because of all these intense implications, people can get very possessive of the names they want for their kids. But at the end of the day, no one exclusively 'owns' a name choice.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for shutting down her husband's sister when she shared her dibs on baby names.

She wrote:

I'm pregnant and my husband's single sister wants dibs on baby names? AITA?