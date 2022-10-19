Girl asks if she went too far protecting special needs sister from TikTok prank.

I (18f) have a sister (15f). My sister is special needs and is bullied pretty often. No one messed with her last year because I was there, but now that I’ve graduated the bullying’s come back.

On TikTok, there’s this trend where high school kids will interview people at school and ask dumb questions. Sometimes it’s all jokes, sometimes they’re clearly making fun of the person they’re interviewing.

So these 4 boys in my sister’s grade came up to her, asked her name. They then asked her who the hottest guy in the school was. She said a boy. They then asked the boy if he knows my sister. He made a face but said yes. They then asked if he’d date her. He went “EW WTF” and they all busted out laughing.