Woman won't forgive cancer-stricken cousin after world's dumbest heist. AITA?

This ain't Ocean's 11, folks. To get ripped off is one thing. But to get ripped off by criminals — your relatives, no less — who barely have half a plan figured out? That's got a little extra sting to it. On Reddit's Am I the A**hole, a woman wonders:

'AITA for refusing to forgive my cousin for stealing from me, even after she got sick?'

My (22F) cousin (21F) and I were like sisters growing up. We lived near each other, and we spent a ton of time at our houses. One day five years ago, her mom dropped her off while I was in the bathroom.