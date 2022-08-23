Woman asks if she's wrong to refuse to forgive sister for dating her cheating ex.

One woman found her world turned upside down when her unfaithful ex-boyfriend of four years had suddenly started dating her older sister. She was devestated, and in turn, completely cut sis out of her life. Their parents were then forced to choose between the two sisters, since they couldn't be in the same room together. But the parents hoped for reconciliation one day... to no avail.
While this woman (u/Crafty-Owl-1873) refuses to forgive and forget, she did take to Reddit to clear her conscience. She asks:
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for telling my parents our family is never going to heal?
I love my parents so I hate when they are hurting so I am conflicted here. I'm the youngest of five kids. My older sister Kate is who I no longer have anything to do with. Three years ago she announced she was dating Jeremy, my ex, who not only cheated on me throughout our four year relationship and got another woman pregnant while we were together, but gave me two STDs.