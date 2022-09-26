Woman asks if she's wrong for refusing to share hotel room with nephew.

Alright so this happened not too long ago. I, F20, go on a vacation with my family each year. This year my family and I went to the beach and I was really looking forward to it as I haven't really gotten to spend time with my family since I started college as I'm always busy.

A few days beforehand my mother tells me that my nephew, 5, is also going to be on the trip which was fine with me as I see him less than my siblings and I told her that it was fine with me, although I don't really have much of a say as he isn't my child.