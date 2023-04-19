SAHM calls cousin "washed up," says "stay away from my husband." AITA? UPDATED

One woman was tired of her cousin judging her for not being married with children yet. She respected that her cousin was a stay-at-home mom, but she was frustrated with the comments about her wasting her life by not settling down. Things came to a head and she had finally had enough. She thought the family fight would be the end of it, but then her cousin's husband reached out to her with some very uncomfortable statements. She felt that he was being "creepy" and now her cousin is accusing her of trying to steal her life.
My cousin Amanda (29F) and I (33F) are very different. She is like the typical "trad-wife". Ever since she was little her life goal was to be a housewife and have a husband and kids. She is really feminine and dresses up really modestly like one of those 1950s housewives.