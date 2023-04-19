SAHM calls cousin "washed up," says "stay away from my husband." AITA? UPDATED

Every woman should have the right to build their life as they please.

One woman was tired of her cousin judging her for not being married with children yet. She respected that her cousin was a stay-at-home mom, but she was frustrated with the comments about her wasting her life by not settling down. Things came to a head and she had finally had enough. She thought the family fight would be the end of it, but then her cousin's husband reached out to her with some very uncomfortable statements. She felt that he was being "creepy" and now her cousin is accusing her of trying to steal her life.

AITAH for telling my cousin nobody cares if she has a husband and kids?

Odd_Kale_6348