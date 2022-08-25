Woman asks if she was wrong to tell sexist FIL to starve after demanding to be served.

When you marry your partner, you marry their family. Pretty incredible when they have a great family. Pretty not awesome when they have a terrible family. How would you treat a sexist father-in-law that expected you to cater to his hand and knee?
AITA for telling my FIL he can starve if he wants because I didn't care?
My husband and I (both 26) recently hosted a family dinner to announce our pregnancy; it's essential to add that my husband doesn't have a close relationship with his father, but we keep him around because he still has three minor siblings we love and care for. My FIL is the type of person that still thinks women should serve men at dining times (like, he has to be served first because he's the breadwinner and sh*t like that); we usually don't care since we mostly ignore them.