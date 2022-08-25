Woman asks if she was wrong to tell sexist FIL to starve after demanding to be served.

When you marry your partner, you marry their family. Pretty incredible when they have a great family. Pretty not awesome when they have a terrible family. How would you treat a sexist father-in-law that expected you to cater to his hand and knee?

One Reddit user tells us her story on a popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, where she asks if she was wrong to tell her sexist FIL to starve if he wants someone to serve his plate.

AITA for telling my FIL he can starve if he wants because I didn't care?

In some cultures, the breadwinner gets served last.