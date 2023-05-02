Husband won't defend wife against his dad's 'sexist' comments because her 'bad mood'.

Families fight all the time, and sometimes that means taking sides.

When a father took the wrong side, according to his wife, he came to Reddit to explain the entire situation:

'AITA for telling my wife not to talk to my dad, but I will continue to?'

RoadTrip6 writes:

A month ago my oldest turned sixteen. For his sixteenth birthday, the plan was to let him skip school, get to the DMV when it opens, take the driving test, go on a small road trip, be back around when school gets out and then all go out for a family dinner.

On the weekend would be his celebration with his friends. Skipping school for the DMV test was planned in advance, but the road trip was a surprise.