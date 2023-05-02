Husband won't defend wife against his dad's 'sexist' comments because her 'bad mood'.

When a father took the wrong side, according to his wife, he came to Reddit to explain the entire situation:
RoadTrip6 writes:
A month ago my oldest turned sixteen. For his sixteenth birthday, the plan was to let him skip school, get to the DMV when it opens, take the driving test, go on a small road trip, be back around when school gets out and then all go out for a family dinner.
On the weekend would be his celebration with his friends. Skipping school for the DMV test was planned in advance, but the road trip was a surprise.
A few days before the road trip, my wife asked me to take our three year old with me that day. I said I wasn't taking a toddler to the DMV; that place is a cesspit. Also the road trip is for additional driving practice before he's able to drive unsupervised. A toddler distracting him is not a good idea.