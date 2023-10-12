Sibling pulls out proof to explain why they wouldn't pay for sister's expensive meal.

There is nothing quite like the pettiness that goes down between siblings. While siblings can be your best friends, they can also be your worst enemies, or more accurately - the people who annoy you the absolute most.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, the OP asked if they were wrong for sharing proof of why they didn't pay for their sister and her partner's meals. They wrote:

"AITA for showing proof as to why I wasn't gonna pay for my sister and her partner's expensive meals?"

Last week, myself, my sibling, their partner and our mom went out to a new nice new restaurant in town as our mother had been wanting to go for a while. So we both decided to bring her as a treat. As I have food allergies and an recovering from jaw surgery, I have limited foods I can eat, therefore I only got a couple sides that were easy to chew and swallow.