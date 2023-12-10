SIL houseguest constantly complains; is told 'get a hotel,' but she can't afford to. AITA?

"AITAH for telling my SIL she is welcome to get a hotel room if she’s going to keep complaining about everything in my house?"

My (28F) brother Alex (33), his wife Rachel (35) and their daughter (7 months) are staying with me til after Christmas because they are back in our hometown for the month and our parents' house is being renovated, so they have nowhere else to stay.

I’m a nurse and work strange shifts sometimes. A few nights ago, I got home at around 2am after my shift. Usually I work either day or night shift so getting home at 2am was unusual but it happens sometimes. Anyway, I walked in the house as quietly as I could, but the stairs creak so Rachel heard me come up.