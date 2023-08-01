Woman tells SIL to stop treating her brother like he's her husband. AITA?

He sits on the couch all day binge eating and watching YouTube/playing video games and instead of SIL talking to her husband about his laziness, she instead just started expecting Tim to take on her husband's house duties.

If he says no or simply doesn't get around to doing it (because he only has Sundays off and wants to hang out with me because we have a baby due soon) SIL will get cranky and start pulling guilt trips.

Like she was p*ssed 2 weeks ago because Tim didn't come up and take down the tent that THEY set up for THEIR daughter so all the stuff inside got soaked, molded and ruined and 'she lost so much and this could have been avoided'. At this point Tim told her he wouldn't be doing anything else for her.