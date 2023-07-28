Man snaps at teen sister's BF who is always at the house, 'you're not family.' UPDATED.

It might be worth having a chat with the boyfriend and letting him know how overwhelmed you are by all this (with as much or as little detail as you want), and that you’re feeling crowded - sometimes when we feel emotionally overwhelmed and like we’re suffocating, any physical imposition on our space is like someone is tightening the noose.

Let him know you don’t have a problem with him as a person (assuming you don’t), but if you are doing something in the kitchen or doing anything related to caring for your brother or parents, you’d rather be left alone.

It’s tough cause this is where parents can usually set something up and you’d have to listen to what they decide, but they’ve got enough going on. You and your sister both need to acknowledge that as a family you’re going through a really tough time and probably don’t have your usual levels of patience / tolerance, and are just trying to get through this. Maybe she needs him to help her get through it.

But there needs to be some communication between you two of what you can and can’t handle right now and trying to be respectful of each others emotional needs…which means she can’t call you a “mean bitter douchebag” because you told her boyfriend to gtfo. The whole two wrongs don’t make a right thing. Sorry, that got long. Best of luck to your brother and family.