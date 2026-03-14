'I think my sister just ruined our dad’s engagement to an amazing woman and I hate her so much.' UPDATED 2X

Like what have we been doing here all this time?) Anyway we talked more about Amy and dad’s relationship and me and Seb’s relationships and we concluded that we’re kicking back hard still.

With Riley she was so horrible we didn’t feel it would make a difference if we were arguing with her because she was just bad and we would fight all the time and there was no point because she would just scream back and it lead nowhere.

With Amy, it was kind of working backwards in a “we feel safer being worse with her because she actually cares” situation. Like, she’s acting more like a mother figure than her.