Sister tells sibling to keep their books from nephew, they say 'do your job as a mom.'

Few kinds of disagreements require outside perspective more than an adult sibling squabble. No matter how much you love them, siblings have a way of pressing buttons in a way few others can. Luckily, the internet is here - keyboards in hand, ready to lend their ears and opinions for all family-related squabbles

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, the OP asked if they were wrong for telling their sister to "do her job" after being asked to hide books from their nephew. They wrote:

"AITA for telling my sister 'do your own job' after she asked me to take my books to work so my nephew couldn't get to them?"

My sister, BIL and nephew(12) are staying with me because they have home renovation going on right now. She asked me to put away my murder mystery novels (Hercule Poirot) so that my nephew wouldn't get to them. I put the books in a drawer but my nephew found them one day when he was exploring my desk and the drawers.