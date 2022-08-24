Man asks if he was wrong to threaten to call cops if sister tries to make him babysit.

If you don't want children being an uncle or aunt is the closest thing you'll get to having kids. When it's not your kids, you can have all the fun with the kids, and once things get complicated, you hand them over to their parents for discipline. What happens if your brother and sister expect you to take more responsibility for raising their children because they don't want to?

We see that on a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, where a man asks if he was wrong to refuse to babysit his sister's children.

AITA for refusing to babysit my niblings?

Teaching someone how not to be a sh*tty human is a lot of work, and people quickly fail at it.

I(32M) am child-free. Not because of childhood trauma or because I think the earth is overpopulated. I don't like kids and don't want to invest my time and energy in raising them.

You never want to be alone with a 7, 5, and 2-year-old.