Man asks if he was wrong to threaten to call cops if sister tries to make him babysit.

If you don't want children being an uncle or aunt is the closest thing you'll get to having kids. When it's not your kids, you can have all the fun with the kids, and once things get complicated, you hand them over to their parents for discipline. What happens if your brother and sister expect you to take more responsibility for raising their children because they don't want to?
AITA for refusing to babysit my niblings?
I(32M) am child-free. Not because of childhood trauma or because I think the earth is overpopulated. I don't like kids and don't want to invest my time and energy in raising them.
I have an older sister (35F) and a younger brother (28M). My sister has three kids, ages 7, 5, and 2. I moved out of our hometown when I was 19, so I have never lived close to them. When I visited during the summer, I was happy to take the kids out for a couple of outings, but I usually either had one of their parents or a babysitter with me.