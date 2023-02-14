Sister won't babysit nephew because of his disability; bro calls her 'ableist b*tch.'

Caring for someone else's child is an entire career, so why do so many people expect it for free from their family members?

When one young woman declined such a request, she was met with hostility for her reasoning. So, she came to Reddit to see if she was actually the jerk:

"AITA (Am I the a-hole) for not babysitting my brother's child because he has a disability?"

u/Huge-Tumbleweed9545 writes:

For context: I'm a 19 year old girl, and recently got into college. I have an older brother who is much older than I am, hes 29. and he has a 3 year old kid. His kid has Downs Syndrome.

Recently my brother has been pretty busy, as hes been searching for a better job than the one he has now. hes been trying to be the "Main breadwinner", according to his girlfriend. And since they've both been working, no ones been able to look after their kid.