Woman asks if she was wrong to call out sister's 'hypothetical' pregnancy.

Missy Baker
Jul 22, 2022 | 3:37 PM
When someone is desperately trying to get pregnant, it can become a bit of an obsession. Everything they put in their body, every activity they do, and almost every thought they have can revolve around trying to conceive.

Reddit user u/SchrodingerPregnancy is tired of her sister's obsession with getting pregnant or thinking she might be pregnant. She hates the way her sister always seems to find a way to work that topic into every single conversation, and finally told her so.

Now, she's asking the internet, "AITA (Am I the A**hole) for telling my sister I'm sick of her hypothetical pregnancy?"

She writes:

For the past year my sister has been trying to get pregnant, a journey on which I fully support her. However, she's been kind of obnoxious about it. She's always bringing up how she might be pregnant. "No wine for me, I might be pregnant. I can't keep the fast today, might be pregnant. I miss sushi, but I have to abstain because I might be pregnant."

