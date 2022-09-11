Mom seeks help after finding sister's secret 'mommy blog' with her daughter.

On Reddit a mom found out a disturbing thing about her little sister. Here's her story.
My older sister "June" has been living with me, my husband "Daniel" (39m), and our daughter "Lea" (1.5f) since before Lea was born. She had to move in with us around March 2019 because she lost her job after a fight with her boss and couldn't find new work in her field (not many openings in our area).
She'd been living with her long term boyfriend before that but they'd gotten into an argument of some sort (I don't know the details) and he ended up kicking her out. She'd had nowhere to go since we didn't have any family near by. So I talked with Daniel and asked if she could stay with us until she got back on her feet.