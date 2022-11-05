Widow asks if she's wrong to skip sis's wedding for disrespecting promise to husband.

I am a 46 year old woman. My husband passed away about 18 years ago. Before he left, i promised him i will remain faithful to him for the rest of my life. To this day, ive never taken off my wedding ring. Even when i shower and exercise i leave it on. I have his on a necklace that I also never take off. This will all be important later.

my younger sister has always disapproved of this choice. She's tried to set me up with men multiple times and every time I tell her im not interested.