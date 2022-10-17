Kid leaves mean social media post about mom; dad won't make him take it down.

"AITA for not making my son remove a social media post disparaging my wife?"

My wife and I are both in our mid 30s and have a 14 year old son. I've been a stay at home dad all his life while my wife has been more hands off due to a somewhat demanding job.

Still, some basic facts that anyone with even a surface level knowledge of our kid knows is that he's a good boy: he gets great grades and is well behaved. He's maybe a little spoiled, but aren't they all? My point is, I have rarely had to step in and deliver any real punishments thanks to open and consistent dialogue between the two of us.