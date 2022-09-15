Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Son demands to have heirloom meant for his sis, calls late mother 'sexist a-hole'.

Son demands to have heirloom meant for his sis, calls late mother 'sexist a-hole'.

Sally Ann Hall
Sep 15, 2022 | 6:22 PM
ADVERTISING

Family traditions can bring people together, or sometime tear them apart. So, how can we tell which are good traditions to uphold and which are harmful?

When a dad was blindsided with a confrontation, he made his decision perfectly clear. But he's still being met with resistance, so he (u/throwawayAdam4113) turned to Reddit to ask the internet:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for refusing to let my son have my daughter's necklace?

My late wife passed away 6 years ago. I have 2 kids (Adam) 17, & (Leah) 15. Their mom inherited a necklace from her mother, her mother inherited it from her mother...It's a tradition in the family to pass this necklace down to the daughters. My late wife gave me the necklace to keep and then give to Leah when she's legally an adult.

No one knew about this except my current wife. Well, she told Adam about it and he barged into my office the other day asking what his mom left for him. I was confused I asked what's wrong and he brought up the necklace. I explained the sentiment behind it and told him I'm planning on giving it to his sister before she moves out for college.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content