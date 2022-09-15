Son demands to have heirloom meant for his sis, calls late mother 'sexist a-hole'.

When a dad was blindsided with a confrontation, he made his decision perfectly clear. But he's still being met with resistance, so he (u/throwawayAdam4113) turned to Reddit to ask the internet:
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for refusing to let my son have my daughter's necklace?
My late wife passed away 6 years ago. I have 2 kids (Adam) 17, & (Leah) 15. Their mom inherited a necklace from her mother, her mother inherited it from her mother...It's a tradition in the family to pass this necklace down to the daughters. My late wife gave me the necklace to keep and then give to Leah when she's legally an adult.
No one knew about this except my current wife. Well, she told Adam about it and he barged into my office the other day asking what his mom left for him. I was confused I asked what's wrong and he brought up the necklace. I explained the sentiment behind it and told him I'm planning on giving it to his sister before she moves out for college.