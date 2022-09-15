Son demands to have heirloom meant for his sis, calls late mother 'sexist a-hole'.

Family traditions can bring people together, or sometime tear them apart. So, how can we tell which are good traditions to uphold and which are harmful?

When a dad was blindsided with a confrontation, he made his decision perfectly clear. But he's still being met with resistance, so he (u/throwawayAdam4113) turned to Reddit to ask the internet:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for refusing to let my son have my daughter's necklace?

My late wife passed away 6 years ago. I have 2 kids (Adam) 17, & (Leah) 15. Their mom inherited a necklace from her mother, her mother inherited it from her mother...It's a tradition in the family to pass this necklace down to the daughters. My late wife gave me the necklace to keep and then give to Leah when she's legally an adult.