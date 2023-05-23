Parents call son 'jerk' for using china cabinet to store games; he calls them 'boomers.'

'AITA for repurposing my parents china cabinet after they would not take no for an answer?'

I am one of those terrible millennials that is ruining everything. My parents downsized their house after my sister moved out and they 'gifted' my their china, silverware, and china cabinet.

I didn't want that stuff. I have a house where there is more likely to be a board game tournament than a fancy dinner party. They insisted that I should have it. Fine. I boxed up the china and put it up in the attic. I will bring it down if the king ever comes over to play Dungeons and Dragons. The cutlery too.