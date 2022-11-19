Son will only see dad if he gets back college fund used for stepbrother's healthcare.

Having enough money for college can be a challange. Some families have enough for four years at a top school, while people have to take out loans even to go to an inexpensive school (the average cost of college in the United States is $35,551 per student per year).

But what happens if you're promised money by your family, and then it gets taken away? In this post one guy shares his story...

To make this brief. I M23 had issues with my dad after my mom died and my stepmom came along. I hated a lot of decisions that were made, but what has left a long lasting impact was taking my college fund to pay for my stepbrother's surgeries.