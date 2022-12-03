'Spoiled' daughter angry dad bought better tickets for wife; is told to 'grow up.'

My bf and I were having dinner with my dad and his wife a few months ago and they mentioned that they had gotten tickets to Cirque du Soleil. I told him that my bf and I would love to go see it, it looked really cool. A few days later he excitedly told me he had gotten us tickets for the same night and he sent them to me via email.
He mentioned that the tickets weren't together because he bought them at separate times, but he figured we could drive together. I figured no big deal, it's a date anyways.
Last night we had dinner with him and his wife and over conversation I found out that the tickets he gave me were his and his wife's tickets, and they had upgraded to the VIP experience, which involves special seating and special bathrooms and concessions and free alcohol.