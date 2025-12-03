'My MIL has been terrorizing me for years. I decided finally I'd had enough.' UPDATED

After that, MIL messaged Lacey on Facebook trying to apologize for calling her a fat*** (which is not the major issue any of us are upset about). This is how her “apology” went:

“Hey not sure how to put things into text messages but here goes I’m so sorry for what was said and never ever meant what I said in that manner at all I feel so awful that my own child could do this to me and create more chaos.

But it is what it is and I truly need to stop using that word I use it on myself and I feel that it slips into other conversations as it shouldn’t but just know I’m very sorry and never intended for anyone to hurt😢.”

The only thing that text did was fuel our fire to stay away.