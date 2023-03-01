Man threatens to kick out 'ungrateful' stepson, responses change his heart.

AITA for setting boundaries with my stepson?

u/nervousaccomplice74

I (47m) have a stepson (16m) who for the purposes of this post, we’ll call “T”. I’ve been married to my wife (48F) for two years and have two daughters (7F & 9F) with my ex.

Since the day T moved into my house he has been nothing but disrespectful. I understand that change, especially change this drastic (moving, getting new siblings/ a new parent) is hard for a kid but some of the stuff he does just crosses a line.