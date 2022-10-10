Woman treated badly by stepdad won't help half sister with his end-of-life care.

I was a baby when my mom met my sister's dad. Something like 5 or 6 months old, not totally sure. He was straight up with her that I would not be important to him because I was someone else's daughter.

She was fine with that. Sounds like they moved in together within a few weeks of dating and he was never any kind of on with me. I was 4 when they had my sister Katie. They were married at this time too.

Katie was always the apple of her dad's eye. She and I had... a very off relationship. Sometimes we got along kind of okay, but I will pull back when she would start praising her dad and telling me how lucky *we* were to have him as *our* dad.