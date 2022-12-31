Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Teen gives stepdad a prank Christmas gift. Stepdad: 'Pay your own tuition.'

Teen gives stepdad a prank Christmas gift. Stepdad: 'Pay your own tuition.'

Mitchell Friedman
Dec 31, 2022 | 5:39 PM
ADVERTISING

This isn't a stepdad, it's the dad that stepped up — and back down, on all his stepson's hopes and dreams. Sitting around the Christmas tree, one stepdad opened a mean-spirited gift and reacted with zero hesitation. Now, he he's wondering if he did the right thing. On Reddit, he asks:

AITA for officially canceling my stepson's college fund over his Christmas gift that he got me?

To preface, I wanna start off by mentioning that me and my 16 yo stepson (Ricky) do not get along. He's made it clear he has one father and isn't interested in having a relationship with me be it bad or good he just doesn't care at all.

He's one of the weirdest kids I'd ever met.

After selling the land I inherited from my dad, my wife managed to convince me to start a college fund for Ricky. I wasn't sure of it til I noticed how he'd sometimes "tolerate me" just because of it.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content