Mom keeps bio kids from stepkid after he tells them their lives 'mean nothing to him'.

Having a blended family isn't always easy, especially when there's a child mourning a deceased parent. But how much does that excuse their behavior?

A frustrated mother and stepmom found herself in a huge dilemma, she came to Reddit to see if she made the right choice. You decide who the a-hole is...

"AITA (Am I the a-hole) for telling my husband my kids will not be supporting my stepson at sport games anymore?"

u/AdhesivenessAny4098 writes:

My husband and I have been married for 6 years and together for 8. He has a 15 year old son Lucas. Lucas' mom died when he was 5 years old. I came into our marriage with Brynn who is 11 now and Miley who is 9. Together my husband and I have Alec who is 5. So Brynn and Miley are Lucas' stepsisters and Alec is his half brother.