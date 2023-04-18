Mom keeps bio kids from stepkid after he tells them their lives 'mean nothing to him'.

A frustrated mother and stepmom found herself in a huge dilemma, she came to Reddit to see if she made the right choice. You decide who the a-hole is...
u/AdhesivenessAny4098 writes:
My husband and I have been married for 6 years and together for 8. He has a 15 year old son Lucas. Lucas' mom died when he was 5 years old. I came into our marriage with Brynn who is 11 now and Miley who is 9. Together my husband and I have Alec who is 5. So Brynn and Miley are Lucas' stepsisters and Alec is his half brother.
Lucas has this trinket box with a couple of small trinkets inside of it that his mom left for him when she died. He keeps it in his room mostly but he likes to sometimes walk around with it in his hand.