Mom tries to keep stepchild from pre-paid family vacation; 'I'm still seeing red.'

Blended families don't always blend easily, and there is always major potential for favoritism. One mother came to Reddit for advice:

Illustrious-Foot-361 writes:

My husband and I have neen married for about a year. We have 2 kids. 15F Ella who is my daughter from a previous marriage, and 14F Anya who is his daughter.

We have 50/50 custody of both girls but the custody plan is in a way that each week we have one of the girls and we usually don't have them at the same time which I think is a good thing. Anya skipped a grade so she is in the same class as Ella.

A few days before Christmas Ella came back home crying. She told me that Anya and her friends have been making fun of her.

This is not the first time she has bullied my daughter. She mocked her for being fat (she is just a little overweight) and made fun of her for not having any friends.