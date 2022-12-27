Woman bashes stepdaughter she's 'always hated'; older brother gets public revenge.

A young man came to Reddit after a huge family dispute to see whether he was the A-hole or not. You decide...
throwaway10392928 writes:
I (21M) was at my father's house for Christmas this year. Most of my paternal family was there but the only people relevant to this situation are my dad (49M), his wife Sasha (39F), my sister Jasmine (18F) and her boyfriend Mike (21M).
Jasmine is my only full sister and we're extremely close. She's currently 3 months pregnant which obviously isn't ideal since she's only 18 but I'm going to support her regardless. I do not like her boyfriend but he's good to her and able to provide for her and the baby.
Sasha has always hated Jasmine. No one has any idea why and my dad prefers to ignore it.