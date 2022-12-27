Woman bashes stepdaughter she's 'always hated'; older brother gets public revenge.

We are all old and mature enough to know that 'the evil stepmother' trope is just that - a trope! But that doesn't mean every stepmom is a saint...

A young man came to Reddit after a huge family dispute to see whether he was the A-hole or not. You decide...

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for reminding my stepmother about how she really met my father?"

throwaway10392928 writes:

I (21M) was at my father's house for Christmas this year. Most of my paternal family was there but the only people relevant to this situation are my dad (49M), his wife Sasha (39F), my sister Jasmine (18F) and her boyfriend Mike (21M).

Jasmine is my only full sister and we're extremely close. She's currently 3 months pregnant which obviously isn't ideal since she's only 18 but I'm going to support her regardless. I do not like her boyfriend but he's good to her and able to provide for her and the baby.