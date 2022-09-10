Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Guy asks for advice after stepsister moves in and tries to seduce him.

Guy asks for advice after stepsister moves in and tries to seduce him.

Amy Goldberg
Sep 10, 2022 | 4:45 PM
ADVERTISING

In a post on Reddit a guy asked for advice for how to deal with this very uncomfortable situation. Here's his story...

Here is some quick background: I am one and only child of my parents. When I was 10 my parents got divorced on good terms. After the divorce I stayed with my dad and my mom remarried with someone who I now call my step-father. Step-father had a daughter from his previous marriage named "Laura".

Now I have a pretty healthy relationship with my mom and step-father, but I was never close with Laura while growing up. I treated her like one of my other cousins. After some years I left my dad's house and moved states away to pursue my higher education. Now I currently live at my own apartment and work at a good company.

Now the situation: So last November my mom called me asking for letting Laura stay at my apartment, because she wanted to continue her education here. Now I have 3 bedrooms in my apartment and I would definitely have a roommate around.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content