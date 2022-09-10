Guy asks for advice after stepsister moves in and tries to seduce him.

In a post on Reddit a guy asked for advice for how to deal with this very uncomfortable situation. Here's his story...

Here is some quick background: I am one and only child of my parents. When I was 10 my parents got divorced on good terms. After the divorce I stayed with my dad and my mom remarried with someone who I now call my step-father. Step-father had a daughter from his previous marriage named "Laura".

Now I have a pretty healthy relationship with my mom and step-father, but I was never close with Laura while growing up. I treated her like one of my other cousins. After some years I left my dad's house and moved states away to pursue my higher education. Now I currently live at my own apartment and work at a good company.