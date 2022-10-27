Woman asks if she was wrong to tell sister about stepsisters talking behind her back.

"AITA for telling my sister our stepsister thinks she’s not good enough for her fiancé?"

I have two stepsisters and a bio sister. My bio sister, Elia, is getting married soon. Our oldest stepsister, Hannah, hadn’t met Elia’s fiancé until this recent incident as she lives in Dubai and we live in London.

Elia’s future in-laws hosted an engagement party for them which Hannah came here for. Elia introduced her fiancé to Hannah, but then had to leave as her fiancé wanted to introduce her to the other guests. After she left, Hannah kept asking us if that was really Elia’s fiancé. My other stepsister kept saying “I know”.