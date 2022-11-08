Woman tells fiancé to stop driving with dog in lap; he says she's 'overthinking this.'

I will cut right to the chase. I 31f and have 3 kids from my previous relationship (he passed away 4 years ago). Met my now fiance 2 years ago and he has been great, but issues sparked up recently in the safety department of things.
He got a 30-40lb small breed dog last year from his mother for Christmas. That in itself wasn't a deal breaking issue despite none of us wanting a dog. The issue is he refuses to go out with me or the kids anymore without bringing the dog, where he proceeds to drive with her on his lap.
If this dog is not in his lap the dog starts whining like absolute crazy, and he just gives in and let's her sit in his lap. He has to lean backwards just so she isn't touching the steering wheel. There have been multiple times I have told him to stop doing this, because at this point he is putting all of our lives in danger. He will stop for a few weeks or so and then go right back to it.