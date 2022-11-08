Woman tells fiancé to stop driving with dog in lap; he says she's 'overthinking this.'

I will cut right to the chase. I 31f and have 3 kids from my previous relationship (he passed away 4 years ago). Met my now fiance 2 years ago and he has been great, but issues sparked up recently in the safety department of things.

He got a 30-40lb small breed dog last year from his mother for Christmas. That in itself wasn't a deal breaking issue despite none of us wanting a dog. The issue is he refuses to go out with me or the kids anymore without bringing the dog, where he proceeds to drive with her on his lap.