Man asks if he's an a**hole for suing brother over money to care for dying parents.

"AITA for suing my brother?"

I took care of my dying parents since May of 2019, needing to move in with them when COVID/Shelter-in-Place happened. I gave up work so that I could help them. I took care of everything – doctor appointments, paying their bills, buying their groceries, whatever was needed.

They were in their early 90’s when they passed, and had little/no money – so I ended up liquidating my 401K and paying more than $70,000 for their specialized end-of-life care and burial costs, hospital bills, etc. My brother and his wife are financially comfortable yet contributed NOTHING to help, even charging them for meals when they picked up ‘to-go’ and brought it over.