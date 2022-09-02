Teen asks for advice after learning he's from affair and dad won't pay for college.

In a post on Reddit, a teen was confronted with a really tricky problem. He reached out for help, and then got the courage to confront his parents. Here's his story.

"I have no idea how to process all this, and I am completely unprepared for what lies ahead :("

Both my older brother and sister went to the same college. My brother graduated two years ago, my sister is set to graduate in two years. Both had their college paid by our dad. Dad paid all their college expenses, including rent, food, their cars, pocket money, you name it.

My brother has a job now, his own place, lives together with his fiancee, and has his life together. My sister already has a good paying job, and my dad still pays for almost everything for her.