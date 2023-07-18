Teen angry parents are storing sister's things in basement, dad offers to pay him 'rent.'

Most people crave their own space where they can unwind, whether it's in the context of a shared family house, a roommate situation, or even a home with a partner.

But there's a big difference between wanting your own little slice of peace, and demanding a large portion of a home for yourself.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if he was wrong for lashing out about his sister's stuff being in the basement.

He wrote:

AITA for not accepting my dad's bribe?