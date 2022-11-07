Someecards Logo
Teen asks if she was wrong to be honest and tell mom she didn't like meal she cooked.

Amy Goldberg
Nov 7, 2022 | 11:04 PM
"AITA for telling my mom I didn't like her food?"

I live in Denmark, so english is not my first language, sorry for any mistakes.

So yesterday my mom cooked a noodle meal, that I didn't like. She knows I don't like this particular type of meal, as I always tell her, but she told me that this one was diffrent and that I would like it.

Well I ate it and when she asked I said "better than nothing, but not amazing", after dinner I got some for lunch the next day too (I always get left overs for lunch), and after eating, she said "not so bad now, eh?", I answered "Better than nothing", she then asked if I liked it, and I simply answered "No."

She said something about me being rude and walked away, then was just quiet for a while (unusual since she usually talks A LOT), but I've been feeling kinda guilty since then.

