Teen asks if she was wrong to be honest and tell mom she didn't like meal she cooked.

"AITA for telling my mom I didn't like her food?"

I live in Denmark, so english is not my first language, sorry for any mistakes.

So yesterday my mom cooked a noodle meal, that I didn't like. She knows I don't like this particular type of meal, as I always tell her, but she told me that this one was diffrent and that I would like it.

Well I ate it and when she asked I said "better than nothing, but not amazing", after dinner I got some for lunch the next day too (I always get left overs for lunch), and after eating, she said "not so bad now, eh?", I answered "Better than nothing", she then asked if I liked it, and I simply answered "No."