Teen asks if she was wrong to fake cry to expose sexist dad and brother to family.

Shenuque Tissera
Aug 26, 2022 | 4:48 PM
Men should know more about the female anatomy, especially if they want to be a parent. There's a 50/50 chance that your child could have a vagina, and I don't know if everyone is aware, but uterus-having people are pretty essential in creating a child. Periods are a regular part of most women's lives. However, some people are behind on the times on that one. One family still shames the women in their house for having a uterus; luckily, we have the internet these days.

On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman asks if she was wrong to cause a scene at family dinner because her dad and brother kept teasing her for having a period.

I know the title sounds ridiculous, but there's context!

I'm currently in high school and live with my dad and brother (my mom's not in the picture anymore). While I'm not very close with my father, he's not a bad dad. He's a little old-fashioned, so he's closer to my brother (they have the same hobbies, etc.).

