Teen asks if she was wrong to fake cry to expose sexist dad and brother to family.

AITA for threatening my step-sister with legal action over a guitar?
I know the title sounds ridiculous, but there's context!
I'm currently in high school and live with my dad and brother (my mom's not in the picture anymore). While I'm not very close with my father, he's not a bad dad. He's a little old-fashioned, so he's closer to my brother (they have the same hobbies, etc.).