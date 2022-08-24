Teen asks if she was wrong to yell at dad for not buying her a car for her birthday.

Rewarding children for their hard work is what many parents do. Not all kids are the same. Some children are good at math and science, and others copy homework off those kids. As a parent, would you decide that your children deserve gifts based on school grades?
AITA for being mad my dad didn't get me a car for my birthday?
I just turned 18(f) 2 weeks ago. I'm the youngest of 4 kids, and on their 18th birthdays, all of my siblings got given a car by our dad. The condition was that you had to maintain good grades, which they all did.
I'm the dumbest of the kids and a reasonably middle student; I do okay, but I'm not like my siblings, who get good grades easily. But I honestly try my best and have had a tutor, and I've never failed a class or even just scraped a pass.