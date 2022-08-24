Teen asks if she was wrong to yell at dad for not buying her a car for her birthday.

Rewarding children for their hard work is what many parents do. Not all kids are the same. Some children are good at math and science, and others copy homework off those kids. As a parent, would you decide that your children deserve gifts based on school grades?

One teen on the internet has a parent who will answer this question on a popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, where a teen asks if she was wrong to be mad at her dad for not buying her a car on her birthday.

AITA for being mad my dad didn't get me a car for my birthday?

I just turned 18(f) 2 weeks ago. I'm the youngest of 4 kids, and on their 18th birthdays, all of my siblings got given a car by our dad. The condition was that you had to maintain good grades, which they all did.

