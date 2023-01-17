Teen asks if she's wrong for refusing to cook for older brother unless she gets paid.

AITA for refusing to cook for my brother unless I get paid?

I'm 15f and my parents are going out of the country for a week to attend their best friend’s wedding. Because of this my brother (16m) and O will be staying home alone. mM mom is usually the one who cooks all our meals, so since she will be away, she’s asked me to take over.

For some background my mom forced me to learn to cook when I was 11. When i asked why my brother didn’t have to learn too, she said she offered to teach him but he refused. I also refused, but she made me anyways, and tho i was pissed at the time, I am grateful I have this skill.