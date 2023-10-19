Teen spends birthday with BF and dad, mom's upset, she says 'why would you care now.'

Adjusting to a blended family is a lot of work for a kid no matter what. But it's extra challenging when your new step-siblings are obviously favored, and there's a new family culture of unfairness and neglect.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she was wrong for snapping at her parents after they scolded her for "missing" a birthday celebration. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my family that they never cared about my birthday before why should it matter now?"

My (18f)'s parents divorced when I was about 6, it was 50-50 custody split with my mom wasting no time to get remarried to my step-dad. My step-dad had children already: Alex (15m), Violet (16f), and Mabel (17f). I was relentlessly bullied by them for various things I couldn't control: Having a speech impediment, having less expensive clothes, only being to see my dad on weekends, etc.