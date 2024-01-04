Teen calls sister to pick up niece after she's hours late, sister snaps, grandma steps in.

No good deed goes unpunished, this particularly applies when it comes to entitled family members.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she was wrong for telling her sister to come pick up her daughter when she was supposed to babysit. She wrote:
Context: My name is Lily (14-year-old F), my sister (33F) my friend (15F), and my niece (8F). (Also, I am one of those people that forgets everything in one second). One night my sister called me and asked me if I could babysit my niece next week because she had to do something and my niece didn't wanted to go with her because it was boring.
As a good sister I accepted, but I was a bit tired so I say goodbye to my sister, brush my teeth, and sleep.
(My sister asked me to babysit her on Thursday and the call was on Sunday).
The next day was a normal day and I totally forgot about my sister and my niece. I go to my grandma's house to help her ect just a normal day. Then the next day my friend calls me and ask me "Hey girl wanna hang out at my house on Thursday?" I totally forgot about my sister so I say "yes" thinking I had nothing to do that day.
On Thursday my friend comes over to my house to spend the day and at night we will sleep at her house. During the day my sister drops my niece and I remember I have to babysit her, it's not a problem because my friend and my niece know each other so we just watch movies. (My grandma is with us in the house because I live with her).
Then comes the night and I take my phone to call my sister to ask her if she could pick up her kid because I had to go. I say very calmly with a soft voice "Hey sissy I'm sorry I totally forgot I had to babysit her but I have to go right now and I really can't stay can you pick her up? Or I can leave her with grandma they're gonna draw and watch movies waiting for you to come."
My sister starts yelling at me insulting me and calling me names like "You freaking b! I told you to babysit her for a f-ing reason! You're so stupid! You can't do anything in life you're useless!!!"
I start to cry because I'm very sensitive and my grandma takes the phone saying that there's no need to panic and that she can keep my niece while I'm gone because it will be the last time I see my friend before she goes on vacation in another country. My sister doesn't listen and yells again so I take my friend and go in her mom's car that was waiting for us in front of my house.
We had fun me and my friend that night and the next day my mom is a bit mad but it's okay. So yeah AITA?
Ashelby wrote:
NTA after OP added the information that the babysitting job was only supposed to be from 11 am - 2 pm. It is completely acceptable to call at 10 pm and ask where the parent is when they are 8 hours late. I'd probably have started calling around 3.
OP, your sister doesn't get to drop her kid off and just not pick her back up. That was very irresponsible of her to abandon her kid and expect you to watch her all day. Please do start writing down your commitments on a calendar because forgetting wasn't great. And I hope you are allowed to tell your sister that you aren't available for babysitting duties, especially after how she just treated you.
ranson_random wrote:
All the YTA comments are ridiculous. This is a 14-year-old young girl watching a 33-year-old child without pay. The older sister should be thankful she even has her help. She needs to act her age even in moments of frustration. The words she said to you were absolutely uncalled for.
OP you should be treated with respect and dignity even if you make a minor mistake like forgetting a date/time. Also, don’t discredit your emotions by people labeling you as “sensitive.” What she said was hurtful and completely unnecessary and you are well within all right to experience such motion.
Nericmitch wrote:
NTA since you were only supposed to babysit for 3 hours and your sister didn’t come back after 11 hours. You honored the agreement you had made with your sister and she was the one expecting more. And you even found an acceptable way to still cover for her after she failed to communicate that she would be gone longer. (You should edit your original post because this part is important).
With her reaction, I would seriously reconsider if I would ever babysit for her again unless she seriously apologized and started paying.
Unlucky-Start1343 wrote:
NTA. Based on the additional information in the comments. Time between 11am and 2pm was as agreed without pay. the call happened at 10 pm. Older sister left the kid 8 hours longer at OP. Also, OP should have called earlier.
OP is NTA here, her sister is taking advantage of a generous teen.