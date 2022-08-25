Teen asks if he'd be wrong to take revenge on stepdad by charging him rent.

I'll be 18 in a couple of months. My step father of 5 years gave me the heads up that I need to start paying a fair rent to continue living in the house after I turn 18.
The house we currently live in belonged to my dad who died when I was 6. My mom and dad were never married and I inherited the house and my mom and I lived here and then my step father moved in after they got married.
Looks like my step father was under the impression that my mom owns the house. I told him that it's not happening as I own the house, he laughed at me and didn't believe it. I talked to my mom and she confirmed that she never told him that I own the house. He now knows the truth.
So the reality is: he believed it was completely fair to ask me to pay rent when he didn't know I own the house. So it's only fair that I ask him to pay me rent now.