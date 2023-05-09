Teen pressured to put off college to help twin sister with baby; 'sacrifice for family.'

There's a major difference between actively choosing to make sacrifices for the sake of your family, and being manipulated and guilted into making sacrifices out of obligation.

The former allows you agency and lets you figure out where you have space and capacity to give, while the latter is the breeding ground for burnout and resentment. Finding the sweet spot can be harder than it sounds when you have the voices of family members chiming in your ears.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a young woman asked if she's wrong for going off to college out-of-state and leaving behind her single mother sister.

She wrote:

AITA for planning to move out of state for college, leaving my single mother sister alone?