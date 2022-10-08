Teen doesn't invite dad to birthday dinner, makes him cry, stepmom calls her 'b**ch.'

I (15F) have two sisters. Sophia (26F) and Sasha (31F). Sasha and Sophia both have kids. My parents are divorced and my mom is dating a cool guy named rick. I even call him dad.

Ever since my sisters had kids my dad hasn’t been very present in my life. He is more worried abt being a grandparent than an parent. It’s to a point where i live with my mom and step dad 100% of the time because of weekends my dads house turns into a daycare center. My dad favors sophia and often puts her kids above me.