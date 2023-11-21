Teen is hurt mom got their tattoo idea with older sister, mom says 'you're dramatic.'

No one likes to feel left out of a plan that they made, even if it's not personal.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she was wrong for telling her mom that her new tattoo hurt her feelings. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my mom that her tattoo hurts my feelings?"

My (16F) mom (47F) and sister (21F) got matching tattoos. This has been the plan since my sister first turned 18, and I was aware of this. Their plan was to get matching suns, and when I was 18, I’d get matching moons with my mom. All of this was fine, until my mom and sister came home today with their tattoos.